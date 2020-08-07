TD Securities Increases B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$12.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.36. 5,975,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.62.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,470,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

