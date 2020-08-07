Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Team in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TISI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

TISI stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Team by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Team by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

