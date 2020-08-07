Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.90. Technical Communications shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 167,484 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

