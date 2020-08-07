TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.00 to $9.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.28.

FTI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 176,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 728.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

