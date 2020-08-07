TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Shares Down 1.3%

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27, approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLGHY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get TELENET GRP HLD/ADR alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.