Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Teligent has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Teligent alerts:

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 682.10% and a negative net margin of 71.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.