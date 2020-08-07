Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Up 66.7%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (CVE:TPC)’s stock price was up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $210,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,810.20.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It has a 22% co-ownership interest in a non-operating disposal well in Ft. Nelson, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp.

