Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.31 EPS.

Teradata stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 188,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

