Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 142.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.20. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,447. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

