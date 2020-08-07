Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 7.1%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.71, approximately 370,630 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 807,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

