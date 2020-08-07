TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 65,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,283. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

