The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $420.04

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.04 and traded as high as $449.00. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $449.00, with a volume of 35,429 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The Independent Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -14.02%.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

