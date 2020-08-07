Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. 180,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.59. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $461.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,777.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

