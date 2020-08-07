Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Trading Up 7.2%

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.82, approximately 527,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 486,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of ($38.71) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the first quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

