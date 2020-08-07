THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $12.27. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 15,600 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 256,182 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 178,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 171.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

