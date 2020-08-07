Tidex Token (TDX) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

