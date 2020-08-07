Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $7.18 million and $591,450.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.59 or 0.04964382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029520 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

