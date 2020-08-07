Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,205 shares in the company, valued at $20,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

