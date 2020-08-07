Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.56

Time Out Group PLC (LON:TMO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and traded as low as $32.00. Time Out Group shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 111,721 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.12.

In other news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens acquired 2,294,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £803,152 ($988,373.12).

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

