Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Shares of NYSE:TMST traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 341,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,378. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

