Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,920. Tiptree has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $182.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $113,944.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $251,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 19,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $110,799.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,420,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,501,066.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 62,525 shares of company stock valued at $364,137 and have sold 34,720 shares valued at $219,215. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

