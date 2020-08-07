Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,819.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $62,819.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000143 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 79% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,494,169 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.