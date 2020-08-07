TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

X traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.23. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.43 million. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,417,500.

Several brokerages have commented on X. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

