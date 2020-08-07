TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:TTP)

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TTP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $56.28.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

