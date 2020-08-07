Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,404. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

About Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

