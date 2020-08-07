TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH stock remained flat at $$18.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.89.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

TOWN & CTRY FIN/SH SH Company Profile

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

