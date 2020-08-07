TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.70 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,099. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of -263.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $187,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

