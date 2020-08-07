TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

TPIC stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.09 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

