Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $465.48, but opened at $480.75. Trade Desk shares last traded at $493.20, with a volume of 2,405,324 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $155,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,808 shares of company stock worth $98,947,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.44 and its 200 day moving average is $309.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

