Traders Buy High Volume of GTT Communications Put Options (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,301 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,163% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,950. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $331.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 261,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 88,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTT. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

