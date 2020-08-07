Traders Buy Large Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Call Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average volume of 1,629 call options.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,835.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,917.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $513,875 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $3,397,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $16.35. 61,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

