Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,382 call options.

In related news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,043,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $22.85. 116,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

