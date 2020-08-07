Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,432 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,231 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,398,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 438,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 290.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 493,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,170 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 250.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $681.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.48. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

