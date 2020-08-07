Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.06. 1,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,139. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $18,393,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

