Traders Purchase Large Volume of Datadog Call Options (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 33,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average daily volume of 15,147 call options.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,566 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $838,073.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,959.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,938,798 shares of company stock valued at $236,442,677. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. 192,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,758. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -535.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

