Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.