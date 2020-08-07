TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 874.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 95.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 21,976 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.44.

NYSE TDG opened at $472.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $436.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 125,823 shares of company stock worth $43,884,801 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

