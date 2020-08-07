TransUnion Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. 54,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,894 shares of company stock valued at $18,880,456. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

