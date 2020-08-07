Trident Group Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

