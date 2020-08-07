TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TNET traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,026,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $68,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,675 shares of company stock worth $14,650,113. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

