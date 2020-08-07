Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TSE opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $25,764,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Trinseo by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

