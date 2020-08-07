Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Earnings Results

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%.

NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

