Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of TGI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,149. The stock has a market cap of $374.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 462.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

