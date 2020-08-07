Trius Investments (CVE:TRU) Trading 8.1% Higher

Trius Investments (CVE:TRU)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 285,250 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 727% from the average session volume of 34,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Trius Investments Company Profile (CVE:TRU)

Trius Investments Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company owned interests in various real estate investments in the United States. Trius Investments Inc is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

