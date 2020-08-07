Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $480,795.86 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034714 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,477.63 or 0.99022900 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00161937 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.