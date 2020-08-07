TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.63 million and $6,490.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.04993262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

