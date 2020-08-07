Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,794. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

