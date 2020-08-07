Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

FMC stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in FMC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 147,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,509 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

