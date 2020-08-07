Truist Securiti Comments on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

