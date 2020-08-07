Truist Securiti Comments on TPG Specialty Lending Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSLX)

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPG Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,761,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after buying an additional 855,768 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71,477 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 847,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $10,932,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 552,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

